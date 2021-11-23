Black Friday: Hilarious Tweets To Get You Through Those Dreaded Long Lines
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 24, 2021
It's Black Friday -- also known as the day after Thanksgiving and the day to score major discounts on some of your favorite products at some of your favorite stores. According to reports, experts are expecting record breaking spending this holiday season. This Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, retailers are gearing up for shoppers to flood their businesses in droves, to make up for the 2020 plunge of in-person shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During these uncertain times, it's difficult to maintain a sense of tradition. For Gen Zers, who've spent many of their precious school years learning at home via the computer, away from their peers. One Twitter user asked:
"Like is Black Friday shopping still a thing anymore since la rona???"
As many stores have started announcing their Black Friday sales, shoppers are already prepping themselves to stand in long lines during the early morning hours to catch a deal. One tweeter joked:
"I love going black friday shopping just to see the long lines and realize ive made a mistake!"
Everyone needs a bit of distraction while waiting in those dreadful long lines, in the freezing cold weather. According to sociologist David Gibson, one of the tips to help distract people from that fact that they're standing in line is to bring something to pass the time. Gibson shared:
"Having something to do in line does make the time go by faster. This was the driving logic behind putting mirrors in elevators in the late ‘40s: So long as people are looking at themselves, adjusting their outfits, or fixing their hair, they’re less likely to notice a delay.
Check out these hilarious Black Friday inspired tweets to help get you through those infamous long lines.
Your inbox on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/6l0mB6QK3q— Brent Terhune in Indy Nov 26-28 (@BrentTerhune) November 23, 2021
Thanksgiving and Black Friday are the funniest combo ever, people go from being thankful to body slamming each other for some TV sets.— Simeon ひ (@simeont_) November 24, 2021
Ain’t no Black Friday deals on mortgages?? pic.twitter.com/mZHiiGff1f— ✨Thick Saban✨ (@RaveenTheDream) November 23, 2021
Is it me or are these Black Friday sales stingy?? pic.twitter.com/tT2thlvWe0— Lethal Homo (@LordeCali) November 23, 2021
the isle they keep the PS5's in at midnight on Black Friday: pic.twitter.com/VtES3EvYUT— MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) November 23, 2021
How Black Friday really works 😆 pic.twitter.com/ac3gzFafIW— Aiden 🏳️🌈 (@GenZisDaFuture) November 23, 2021
Shop our Black Friday sale “25% off”— black girl kinda doing ok (@yagirltoomuch) November 23, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/YIfTOcZrkt
Black Friday deals be like "50% OFF ON EVERYTHING EXCEPT THE ONE THING YOU ACTUALLY WANT!"— Gus Constantellis (@ConstantlyGus) November 23, 2021
Funeral parlours advertising Black Friday are really tempting us to die.— Xhosa is 🔥 🇿🇦™® (@TakaTina1) November 19, 2021
Like if I die on Black Friday I will be buried on half price, that means I will save enough money to go on a nice holiday in January pic.twitter.com/nJdYShUBgq
remember when black friday used to be like the deals of the century, now its like "take 5 dollars off with any purchase of $2000 or more!"— 😳 (@PeachyKeena) November 22, 2021
Happy Holidays!