Grammy 2022 Nominations: See The Full List Here
By Hayden Brooks
November 23, 2021
Tuesday (November 23) saw the Recording Academy unleash the nominees for the 64th annual ceremony.
The upcoming ceremony marks the first year that the selections have been chosen after big changes to the nomination process. Earlier this year, it was announced that anonymous selection committees have been ditched in favor of more than 11,000 votes to choose nominees in select categories, with full membership allowing voters to weigh in on categories like Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
Best Dance Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake - Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak
Caribou - You Can Do It
RÜFÜS DU SOL - Alive
Tiësto - the Business
Best Rap Album
J. Cole - The Off-Season
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Nas - King’s Disease
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West - Donda