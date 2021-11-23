Grammy 2022 Nominations: See The Full List Here

By Hayden Brooks

November 23, 2021

Tuesday (November 23) saw the Recording Academy unleash the nominees for the 64th annual ceremony.

The upcoming ceremony marks the first year that the selections have been chosen after big changes to the nomination process. Earlier this year, it was announced that anonymous selection committees have been ditched in favor of more than 11,000 votes to choose nominees in select categories, with full membership allowing voters to weigh in on categories like Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Best Dance Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom

James Blake - Before

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak

Caribou - You Can Do It

RÜFÜS DU SOL - Alive

Tiësto - the Business

Best Rap Album

J. Cole - The Off-Season

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Nas - King’s Disease

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West - Donda

