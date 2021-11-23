Jennifer Hudson Joins Street Performer For An Impromptu Show On The Beach

Jennifer Hudson was so blown away by the special moment that she took to Instagram to share it with her 3.3 million followers, writing:

"I was taking a walk on the beach and heard some beautiful music so I had to stop and listen. When the artist announced his last song would be Hallelujah , I couldn’t help but join him ! Yal know that’s my favorite song ! I am so inspired by people doing what they love. He is such a talent. Go follow him Team JHud !!@__camerondavid__."

The heartwarming moment comes on the heels of the "Respect" star gracing the cover of the Hollywood Reporter with fellow A-List women, and being honored with the chairman’s award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.