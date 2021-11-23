Luke Bryan's Mom Is 'Taking Applications' For A Date

Strutting her stuff.

On Monday (November 22), Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, shared a video of her mother-in-law, LeClaire Bryan, showing off a new outfit on Instagram. The outfit consists of a pair of Daisy Dukes, a matching jean jacket, and white boots. Oh, and a gold magic wand as the perfect accessory.

LeClaire happily shows off her slightly skimpy ensemble to the camera. In the background, Caroline can be heard telling her mother-in-law: "You actually look good in it! Maw-Maw's got it going on! We're taking applications for a boyfriend!"

"MIL [LeClaire] still got it going on!!!" Caroline captioned the video. "Send in your applications for a date! She ran out of D batteries and she’s ready!"