Luke Bryan's Mom Is 'Taking Applications' For A Date
By Emily Lee
November 23, 2021
Strutting her stuff.
On Monday (November 22), Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, shared a video of her mother-in-law, LeClaire Bryan, showing off a new outfit on Instagram. The outfit consists of a pair of Daisy Dukes, a matching jean jacket, and white boots. Oh, and a gold magic wand as the perfect accessory.
LeClaire happily shows off her slightly skimpy ensemble to the camera. In the background, Caroline can be heard telling her mother-in-law: "You actually look good in it! Maw-Maw's got it going on! We're taking applications for a boyfriend!"
"MIL [LeClaire] still got it going on!!!" Caroline captioned the video. "Send in your applications for a date! She ran out of D batteries and she’s ready!"
Fans flooded the post with supportive comments. "She is one hot mama!" one fan wrote. "I need this whole outfit… boots included," another added. "I am dying! Can I please be a cousin in this family! You won’t regret it," another chimed in.
Luke and Caroline are super close with LeClaire and often share their hilarious antics together on Instagram. LeClaire has even amassed a massive following of her own with more than 250K followers. Back in April, Luke joked about being worried about his mom's new life as an influencer during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I’m like, ’How in the hell did this happen?'" he said. “And then I started worrying about the potential fallout because there’s no telling what she’s gonna wake up and do.”
He may be a country music superstar, but Luke may have some competition for the biggest social media star in the Bryan family.