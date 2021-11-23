Phone Charger, Flashlight Used To Restrain Suspect On Portland Light Rail
By Zuri Anderson
November 23, 2021
Quick thinking from a Portland, Oregon light rail operator helped stop a man accused of attacking two passengers with scissors, KPTV reports Tuesday (November 23).
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the alleged assault happened Friday (November 19) evening on a TriMet Green Line MAX. Operator Chris Parker told reporters he got calls about a passenger threatening others and screaming.
The intoxicated suspect, identified as 44-year-old Joseph Haddenham, allegedly tried stabbing two men with scissors, deputies said.
"I witnessed him swinging it at the other two gentlemen and so I kind of just stayed back," Parker said. But he stay on the sidelines for long after Haddenham reportedly pinned down one of the victims. That's when Parker leaped into action.
"The guy was still struggling and the guy holding him down was struggling to keep him down," Parker said. "He’s kicking and stuff so I ended up taking my flashlight and hitting his hand until he dropped the object or weapon, which turned out to be a pair of scissors."
The TriMet Max operator then got his hands on an extra-long phone charger to tie Haddenham's feet together, according to reporters. Parker says he sat on the suspect's feet until authorities arrived. Both victims got cuts but are otherwise okay, the sheriff's office says.
"I really felt that if the guy was able to get back up it was gonna be worse than what it was and that wasn’t something I was ready to witness or to be a victim myself," he told reporters. "You just gotta let people know that you’re there for them."
Haddenham faced several charges when initially arrested, but most of them have since been dismissed, according to jail records. He is now charged with two counts each of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. Bail is set at $75,000 as of Tuesday.