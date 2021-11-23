Phone Charger, Flashlight Used To Restrain Suspect On Portland Light Rail

"The guy was still struggling and the guy holding him down was struggling to keep him down," Parker said. "He’s kicking and stuff so I ended up taking my flashlight and hitting his hand until he dropped the object or weapon, which turned out to be a pair of scissors."

The TriMet Max operator then got his hands on an extra-long phone charger to tie Haddenham's feet together, according to reporters. Parker says he sat on the suspect's feet until authorities arrived. Both victims got cuts but are otherwise okay, the sheriff's office says.

"I really felt that if the guy was able to get back up it was gonna be worse than what it was and that wasn’t something I was ready to witness or to be a victim myself," he told reporters. "You just gotta let people know that you’re there for them."

Haddenham faced several charges when initially arrested, but most of them have since been dismissed, according to jail records. He is now charged with two counts each of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. Bail is set at $75,000 as of Tuesday.