These 15 Christmas Classics Are All On Disney+

By Emily Lee

November 23, 2021

Photo: Disney+

With the holiday season fast approaching, it's time to start your holiday movie watching. Between all the different streaming platforms, though, it can be hard to figure out where to begin. If you're looking for some family-friendly classics, Disney+ has a ton of great options. Here are 15 Christmas classics you can stream on Disney+:

1) Home Alone 1-3

Photo: Disney+

2) Mickey's Christmas Carol

3) Frozen

4) Muppet's Christmas Carol

5) The Nightmare Before Christmas

Photo: Disney+

6) While You Were Sleeping

7) The Santa Clause

8) Miracle On 34th Street

9) I'll Be Home For Christmas

10) The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Photo: Disney+

11) Babes In Toyland

12) Noelle

13) Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

14) Godmothered

15) Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas

Over on Instagram, Disney+ shared the full rundown of everything available to stream on the platform this holiday season. It's not just the classics, either. Subscribers can enjoy holiday episodes from their favorite series, as well as festive shorts.

Happy streaming!

