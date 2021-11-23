These 15 Christmas Classics Are All On Disney+
By Emily Lee
November 23, 2021

With the holiday season fast approaching, it's time to start your holiday movie watching. Between all the different streaming platforms, though, it can be hard to figure out where to begin. If you're looking for some family-friendly classics, Disney+ has a ton of great options. Here are 15 Christmas classics you can stream on Disney+:
1) Home Alone 1-3
2) Mickey's Christmas Carol
3) Frozen
4) Muppet's Christmas Carol
5) The Nightmare Before Christmas
6) While You Were Sleeping
7) The Santa Clause
8) Miracle On 34th Street
9) I'll Be Home For Christmas
10) The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
11) Babes In Toyland
12) Noelle
13) Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
14) Godmothered
15) Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas
Over on Instagram, Disney+ shared the full rundown of everything available to stream on the platform this holiday season. It's not just the classics, either. Subscribers can enjoy holiday episodes from their favorite series, as well as festive shorts.
Happy streaming!