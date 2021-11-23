Watch Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande Face Off In Pop Diva Medley 'Showdown'

Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson stunned with their covers of iconic pop diva songs on Jimmy Fallon’s new variety game show.

Fallon is hosting the music and comedy show That’s My Jam, which draws from some of the most popular games on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don't Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don't Spray It and many more,” reads NBC.

The Voice coaches — Grande, Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend — filmed an episode of That’s My Jam, and pop giants Clarkson and Grande went head-to-head in a Mixtape Medley showdown. The two singers had to keep up with the lyrics of whichever pop diva song started to play. Shaking hands, Grande said “I’m done for!,” in the competition against Clarkson, who insisted “definitely not!”

Grande kicked off the medley with “Oops! I Did It Again,” by Britney Spears. Clarkson picked up the reins with Shania Twain’s “Any Man Of Mine,” followed by Grande’s rendition of “Believe” by Cher; Clarkson’s “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette; Grande’s “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston; Clarkson’s “Un-Break My Heart” by Toni Braxton; and ending with Grande’s “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” by Celine Dion.

“These guys can sing!” Fallon exclaimed during the medley, and Shelton agreed, “Yeah!”

The Tonight Show shared a clip of Grande’s and Clarkson’s sing-off on Monday (November 22), and the sneak episode of That’s My Jam — which will reveal the winner of the Mixtape Medley showdown — is set to air on November 29. Watch the pop diva medley here: