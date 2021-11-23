What To Buy On Black Friday Vs. Cyber Monday For The Best Deal

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's plenty of opportunities to snag a good deal in the coming days. What you may not know, though, is that some items are better purchased on Black Friday than Cyber Monday—and vice versa. Thanks to BlackFriday.com, we've got the inside scoop on what type of items you should be buying on each day for the absolute best deals. Here's what the BlackFriday.com team had to say about the sales this year:

What to Buy Thanksgiving/Black Friday

TVs: Black Friday is about the doorbusters, and TVs lead the doorbuster charge. You’ll find 4K TVs at the lowest prices you’ll find all year - and most of these deals will start the week of Thanksgiving instead of Black Friday. While those famous doorbusters will be in limited supply, the Black Friday TV craze will pull down the prices of all models, so you’ll be getting a deal even if you don’t snag a doorbuster. While you’ll also see some good Cyber Monday TV deals, the discounts won’t be as dramatic, and the selection won’t be as big.

What to Buy Cyber Monday

Laptops/PCs : Cyber Monday centers on tech deals, meaning laptops, desktops and gaming PCs will be in the spotlight. You’ll find plenty of computer deals on Black Friday, it’s true, but you’ll see those deals repeated (or slightly improved) on Cyber Monday when eBay, Newegg and Amazon target tech shoppers. And don’t forget about accessories. External storage, memory cards, cables, keyboards, headphones, earbuds and the like will all be marked down as well. Also, with so many working from home, expect demand for home office equipment to be high. If you are looking for deals on monitors, printers or desk chairs, shop early.

Buy on Either Black Friday or Cyber Monday

Smart Home Devices: With people spending more time at home because of the pandemic, demand for DIY and home upgrades will be higher. Smart home assistants (including Amazon’s Echo and Google Home) fall in price for the entirety of Thanksgiving weekend. Plus, smart lights, smart doorbells and smart thermostats will be on sale, too.

