Where You Can Find The Most Delightful Deli In Oregon

Delis are special marketplaces. Not only do they sell ready-to-eat foods, cheeses and cured meats, but some of them can double as restaurants, cafes, and even bakeries. Plenty of them have left their marks in their communities, as well, and can bring some delicious cuisine to your table.

"A deli can be a bustling counter-service spot dishing out huge sandwiches or a specialty store offering Jewish, Italian, or Eastern European delicacies," as LoveFood describes. They also found the best deli in each state, including Oregon. Here's the Beaver State's most delightful deli:

East Side Deli on Hawthorne!

Here's what writers had to say about the business:

"Delis are often associated with heaps of cured meats, hanging salamis and wheels of cheese. But East Side Deli makes a real effort to cater for vegetarian and vegan diets with faux-meat options like Tofurky, crispy soy (stuffed into the Vegan BBQ sub) and a Veggie Reuben. It also serves classic meat-filled deli sandwiches plus a range of salads and hot dogs. There are two further locations in Portland, too."