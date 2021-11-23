Why Lady Gaga Isn't In A 'Rush' To Get Engaged Again

Though Lady Gaga has been dating Michael Polansky since late 2019, it's rare that she takes the time to speak about their private relationship. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the House of Gucci star briefly gushed about her home life with Polansky. “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life,” she told the outlet.

Despite finding love with Polanksy, Gaga isn't in a rush to get engaged again. She was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney in 2015, though they ultimately called off their engagement a year later. Following her engagement to Kinney, Gaga was briefly betrothed to Christian Carino in 2019.

Gaga and Polasnkey "don't seem rushed about getting engaged," a source told People. Even though they aren't in a hurry to tie the knot, the happy couple is still busy building their life together. "They almost act like a married couple already," the source added.

For now, the pair enjoy "a quiet life" together in Malibu, California. "They get takeout from local restaurants or hang out with friends at home," the source added. "When they are together, it's obvious that Gaga is crazy about him. She always giggles and touches him. They are very affectionate and have the best chemistry."

It's likely we will see the couple step out together in a few months' time as it's speculated Gaga will score an Oscar nomination for her role in House of Gucci. While appearing on Good Morning America, Gaga opened up about the Oscar buzz. “It's wonderful to be in the Oscars conversation, and also by nature, I'm more competitive with myself than I am with other people. So it’s not something that makes me super comfortable," she shared. "But I feel really blessed and very honored to be in this movie."