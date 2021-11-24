All The Stores Giving Away Free Stuff On Black Friday

Black Friday is almost here. While everybody knows about the major deals and discounts the annual shopping event brings, fewer people know that you can actually snag some freebies, too. BlackFriday.com put together the below list of all the stores with exciting giveaways in store for Black Friday shoppers this year.

Ace Hardware

Freebie: Get a free $10 Ace gift card.

Get a free $10 Ace gift card. How to get it: Ace Reward members must buy a $50 Ace gift card between Black Friday, Nov. 26, through Nov. 28. There is a two-gift card limit, and this deal is exclusive for Ace reward members only.

Baskin-Robbins

Freebie: Free Brrr The Snowman™ cakes.

Free Brrr The Snowman™ cakes. How to get it: On Black Friday starting at 1 p.m. ET those who place a Baskin-Robbins order online using the code "SNOWMAN" can receive a free ice cream cake. Be sure to act fast for this deal as they'll only be giving out 1,000 free Brrr The Snowman™ cakes.

On Black Friday starting at 1 p.m. ET those who place a Baskin-Robbins order online using the code "SNOWMAN" can receive a free ice cream cake. Be sure to act fast for this deal as they'll only be giving out 1,000 free Brrr The Snowman™ cakes. Bonus deal: You can score 20% off any online cake order on Black Friday through Cyber Monday by using the code "HOLIDAY."

Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's

Freebie: Free photo with Santa at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.

Free photo with Santa at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. How to get it: Make a reservation.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Freebie: Free $25 bonus gift card from Bed Bath and Beyond.

Free $25 bonus gift card from Bed Bath and Beyond. How to get it: Spend $125 on UGG products online or in-store and you'll receive a $25 gift card. This deal is valid from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.

Belk