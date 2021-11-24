All The Stores Giving Away Free Stuff On Black Friday
By Emily Lee
November 24, 2021
Black Friday is almost here. While everybody knows about the major deals and discounts the annual shopping event brings, fewer people know that you can actually snag some freebies, too. BlackFriday.com put together the below list of all the stores with exciting giveaways in store for Black Friday shoppers this year.
Ace Hardware
- Freebie: Get a free $10 Ace gift card.
- How to get it: Ace Reward members must buy a $50 Ace gift card between Black Friday, Nov. 26, through Nov. 28. There is a two-gift card limit, and this deal is exclusive for Ace reward members only.
Baskin-Robbins
- Freebie: Free Brrr The Snowman™ cakes.
- How to get it: On Black Friday starting at 1 p.m. ET those who place a Baskin-Robbins order online using the code "SNOWMAN" can receive a free ice cream cake. Be sure to act fast for this deal as they'll only be giving out 1,000 free Brrr The Snowman™ cakes.
- Bonus deal: You can score 20% off any online cake order on Black Friday through Cyber Monday by using the code "HOLIDAY."
Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's
- Freebie: Free photo with Santa at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.
- How to get it: Make a reservation.
Bed Bath & Beyond
- Freebie: Free $25 bonus gift card from Bed Bath and Beyond.
- How to get it: Spend $125 on UGG products online or in-store and you'll receive a $25 gift card. This deal is valid from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.
Belk
- Freebie: In-store shoppers will receive a free gift card in value ranging from $5 to $500. At every store, there will be four lucky $500 gift card winners.
- How to get it: On Black Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., in-store shoppers at Belk will receive gift cards.
- Bonus Freebie: From Nov. 3 to Dec. 24, Belk is offering its Very Merry Surprise for pickup orders. Shoppers who place an in-store or curbside pickup order will have the chance to win the value of their order (up to $575). All winners are chosen at random and will be notified at the time of pickup.
Big Lots
- Freebie: Free Winter Wonder Lane 140ct light mini set.
- How to get it: Big Lotsrewards members will receive a free mini light set when they shop in stores on Thanksgiving. The offer will be loaded automatically to your Big Rewards account.
Checkers and Rally's
- Freebie: Free large famous seasoned fries from Checkers.
- How to get it: Download or present the free fries coupon at your local Checkers or Rally's restaurant. The deal is valid from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28.
CVS
- Freebie: Free Maybelline Mascara Kit or Mini Sky High Mascara from CVS.
- How to get it: Spend $30 or more on Maybelline cosmetics with your CVS care card (Limit one item).
Fleet Farm
- Freebie: Plush toy from Fleet Farm.
- How to get it: Be one of the first 500 customers at a Fleet Farm store on Black Friday. The doors open at 5 a.m.
Fred Meyer
- Freebie: $20 Coupon from Fred Meyer.
- How to get it: Spend $100 or more on home, apparel or electronics in a single transaction on Black Friday.
- Bonus Freebie: Fred Meyer will also be giving away free gift cards to its first 100 customers to shop on Black Friday.
Kohl's
- Freebie:$15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent, plus score extra Kohl's Cash on certain purchases during the Kohl’s Black Friday sale.
- How to get it: Spend at least $50 on select purchases or buy an item eligible for Kohl's Cash in the Kohl's Black Friday sale.
Lowe's
- Freebie: Get a free $10 bonus e-gift card from Lowe's.
- How to get it: For every $100 or more you spend on an e-gift card, you'll receive a $10 bonus e-gift card. The deal is online only and is valid from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26. The limit is two per household.
Macy's
- Freebie: Free cosmetic pouch, duffle bag, tote bag, weekend bag or shower gel.
- How to get it: Macy's shoppers who buy select large fragrances can receive a free gift with their purchase.
Meijer
- Freebie: Free coupons from Meijer.
- How to get it: The coupon automatically prints at checkout when you make select purchases.
Rite Aid
- Freebie: Get $15 in bonus cash atRite Aid.
- How to get it: Spend $50 or more on eligible products in-store or online. The offer is valid from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 and the coupon must be presented for in-store purchases. You can find the coupon on Rite Aid's Black Friday Ad.
Rural King
- Freebie: Free popcorn and coffee from Rural King.
- How to get it: Shoppers can receive free popcorn and coffee when shopping in-store.
Target
- Freebie: Free gift cards from Target.
- How to get it: You'll be given the gift card at checkout when you make select purchases.
Ulta
- Freebie: Free plush robe or throw from Ulta.
- How to get it: Make a $60 fragrance purchase.
Walmart
- Freebie: Get up to $750 in e-gift cards from Walmart.
- How to get it: When you purchase select Apple and Samsung phones, you can receive a Walmart e-gift card up to $750 in value.
Happy Black Friday shopping!