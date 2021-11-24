Black Friday Vinyl Deals: Adele, The Rolling Stones, Lana Del Rey & More
By James Dinh
November 24, 2021
It's no surprise that vinyls are once again a thing and some of your favorite stars have jumped on the trend to provide fans with releases that add to their memorabilia collection. With the holidays in full effect, this week serves duel purposes for shoppers. Not only are there special deals in honor of Black Friday, but Record Store Day is commemorating the milestone with exclusive releases. From Adele to The Rolling Stones, iHeartRadio has rounded up a list of must-have vinyls as we venture deeper into the shopping season, so grab your credit card and get a head start on your holiday list!
Adele - 30 (Walmart Exclusive)
Adele's 30 is likely to go down in history for its first-week sales and the pop superstar has teamed up with Walmart for an exclusive vinyl pressing of the album featuring a 12" x 12" limited-edition print. Meanwhile, Amazon is selling a white version of the LP.
John Legend - Once Again (RSD Release)
Legend's sophomore effort, Once Again, circles back with an exclusive re-release for Record Store Day. 5,800 copies of the LP are being pressed for the big day as a gold vinyl double album in honor of its 15-year anniversary.
Billie Eilish - "No Time to Die" (RSD Exclusive)
Eilish's 7" vinyl of "No Time to Die" is being pressed as a Record Store Day exclusive. The release, which will be available for just 15,000 fans, will include her live version of the James Bond theme song from the BRIT Awards, as well as a never-been-released demo version of the cut.
The Rolling Stones' Tattoo You Super Deluxe 5 LP Boxset
The Rolling Stones' colossal re-release of Tattoo You on vinyl is available with a hefty discount. The set, which launched at $197.98, is currently available for $148.61 via Amazon.
Evanescence - Evanescence (RSD Exclusive)
Evanescence's 2011 self-titled project is being re-released in honor of the project's 10-year anniversary and will be limited to 4,650 copies for Record Store Day.
Maxwell is celebrating two decades of his first No. 1 album, NOW, with 4,600 copies of the Record Store Day vinyl package, which includes a 12-page booklet containing rare photos, as well as a new essay by Nelson George.
Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over The Country Club (RSD Exclusive)
LDR's 2021 effort is being re-released on exclusive translucent cobalt vinyl with an alternate cover. In honor of Record Store Day, the vinyl is being pressed for just 15,000 fans.
Alanis Morissette - Jagged Little Pill
Morissette's Jagged Little Pill is available for a slight discount at Walmart, where its $24.77 price was slashed to $20.70. The 1995 LP was re-released and features her signature singles, "You Oughta Know," "Ironic" and more.
Styles P's Float (RSD Release)
Styles P's Float is being pressed for the first time on the format on a weed-green splattered vinyl. The 2013 album, which features Jadakiss, NORE, Raekwon and Sheek Louch, will be available in a limited quantity of 1,000 copies.
Kylie Minogue's DISCO: Guest List Edition 3LP
Minogue's DISCO: Guest List Edition 3LP has been re-released following the pop titan's 2020 drop and includes the original LP, as well as new collaborations and remixes.
Fiona Apple - When The Pawn... (VMP Exclusive)
The first-ever vinyl release of Apple's 1999 sophomore album, comes courtesy of VMP, which offers the release for $34 for members and $40 for non-members. The release comes on a 180g black vinyl, with alternate artwork chosen by the singer.
Usher - Confessions (VMP Exclusive)
Ursh's colossal 2004 LP gets its first vinyl release via VMP. The two-disc gold nugget release, which is available for $33 for members and $47 for non-members, includes lacquer cuts by Barry Grint at Alchemy Mastering at AIR.