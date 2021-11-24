Black Friday Vinyl Deals: Adele, The Rolling Stones, Lana Del Rey & More

Adele - 30 (Walmart Exclusive)

Adele's 30 is likely to go down in history for its first-week sales and the pop superstar has teamed up with Walmart for an exclusive vinyl pressing of the album featuring a 12" x 12" limited-edition print. Meanwhile, Amazon is selling a white version of the LP.

John Legend - Once Again (RSD Release)

Legend's sophomore effort, Once Again, circles back with an exclusive re-release for Record Store Day. 5,800 copies of the LP are being pressed for the big day as a gold vinyl double album in honor of its 15-year anniversary.

Billie Eilish - "No Time to Die" (RSD Exclusive)

Eilish's 7" vinyl of "No Time to Die" is being pressed as a Record Store Day exclusive. The release, which will be available for just 15,000 fans, will include her live version of the James Bond theme song from the BRIT Awards, as well as a never-been-released demo version of the cut.