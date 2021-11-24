Burnt Biscuits Cause Brawl In Drive-Thru Lane, Ohio Woman Charged In Attack

Burnt biscuits led to an alleged attack on a restaurant employee, and now an Ohio woman is facing charges in connection with the brawl.

Rahniqua Jenkins, 23, pleaded not guilty when she was arraigned in municipal court on Tuesday (November 23). Jenkins is charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damaging. She’s slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on December 6, Wheeling, West Virginia-based WTRF noted.

The station reported that law enforcement officers responded to a call of a fight with a gun at a Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken restaurant around 8:40 p.m. The 9mm semiautomatic handgun was fostered in the front seat of Jenkins’ car, which police blocked in the drive-thru when they arrived at the scene. The Popeye’s employee reported to police that some biscuits were burned, and when the employee asked Jenkins to show her receipt so they could replace the biscuits, Jenkins became angry. Unable to show her receipt, she would have had to buy new ones. She apparently refused to leave, and when the employee came outside to take a picture of her license plate with a cell phone, Jenkins allegedly smashed the phone against a wall and waved her gun around. WTRF reports that Jenkins admitted to police that she knocked the cell phone from the employee’s hand, but she said she took the gun off the holster when she exited her vehicle so she wouldn’t scare the employee during the alleged altercation over burnt biscuits.