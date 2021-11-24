Burnt Biscuits Cause Brawl In Drive-Thru Lane, Ohio Woman Charged In Attack

By Kelly Fisher

November 24, 2021

Country Fresh Biscuits
Photo: Getty Images

Burnt biscuits led to an alleged attack on a restaurant employee, and now an Ohio woman is facing charges in connection with the brawl.

Rahniqua Jenkins, 23, pleaded not guilty when she was arraigned in municipal court on Tuesday (November 23). Jenkins is charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damaging. She’s slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on December 6, Wheeling, West Virginia-based WTRF noted.

The station reported that law enforcement officers responded to a call of a fight with a gun at a Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken restaurant around 8:40 p.m. The 9mm semiautomatic handgun was fostered in the front seat of Jenkins’ car, which police blocked in the drive-thru when they arrived at the scene. The Popeye’s employee reported to police that some biscuits were burned, and when the employee asked Jenkins to show her receipt so they could replace the biscuits, Jenkins became angry. Unable to show her receipt, she would have had to buy new ones. She apparently refused to leave, and when the employee came outside to take a picture of her license plate with a cell phone, Jenkins allegedly smashed the phone against a wall and waved her gun around. WTRF reports that Jenkins admitted to police that she knocked the cell phone from the employee’s hand, but she said she took the gun off the holster when she exited her vehicle so she wouldn’t scare the employee during the alleged altercation over burnt biscuits.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices