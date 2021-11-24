FBI Admits That Agents Are Suffering From 'Havana Syndrome'

The FBI has publicly acknowledged that agents have been suffering from the symptoms of a mysterious ailment known as "Havana Syndrome." The agency made the admission after being questioned by NBC News about emails in which a former agent was denied medical treatment.

In the email chain, the agent, who was not identified, asked for medical advice and treatment for migraines and dizziness, which they have been dealing with for the past decade. The agent started feeling sick nearly ten years ago while stationed at a U.S. Embassy near Russia. The agent claimed that the embassy was subject to a suspected Russian electronic jamming attack, leaving him with daily migraines, dizziness, fatigue.

While initially denying the agent medical care last month, the agency told NBC News that it has since implemented "a process to guide current and former employees to the interagency medical treatment and evaluation options that are available to them."

Over 200 government employees have reported similar symptoms, and the FBI said that getting to the bottom of the issue "is a top priority for the FBI, as the protection, health, and well-being of our employees and colleagues across the federal government is paramount."

The CIA is also investigating the cause of the strange medical condition but has not determined the source. A report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine suggested that the ailment is caused by directed microwave energy and noted that Russia has been studying the technology.