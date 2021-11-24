G-Eazy Shares His Mom Passed Away In Gut-Wrenching Note: 'Everywhere Hurts'

G-Eazy has shared some heartbreaking news: his mother, Suzanne Olmsted, has passed away.

In a lengthy, gut-wrenching note posted to social media, along with several photos of her over the years (and a voicemail from her), the rapper shared his emotions amidst his mother's passing. He shared, "I love you so much. The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again. My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom. The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There’s no safe place to hide and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt. The pain is enormous. But I know you’re out of yours and that brings me peace."

He continued, "I love you so much. The power of your plight to survive and protect us against all odds will forever be awe-inspiring. You were the definition of super-human… the context of which I gained gradually throughout my life. What you went through, the pain you endured, and the impossible adversity you faced will stay with me forever, deeply engrained in the fibers of my identity and being. You will always be my biggest inspiration."

G-Eazy went on to say, "As deeply as I was worried about you and your physical health, I didn’t realize the extent of just how worried you were about me until you sent me the hardest letter I’ve ever had to read… Going to treatment for alcohol and drugs was my decision but your letter was what ultimately persuaded me. They say the opposite of addiction is connection, and I’d never felt more connected to you than I have in the past months. Coming home to this wasn’t easy, and nothing will ever be moving forward… but like you would always say, ‘one step at a time and don’t look at the summit’"

The rapper ended his emotional message by telling his mom, "I love you so much. You loved your two boys more than life itself and we love you the same. Luckily we have each other to hold and to lean on and that’s all that matters. Our hearts are broken, but they are full of love and gratitude for the life you gave us. With us always… we love you mom."

See the full note and photos below.