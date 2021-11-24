Kacey Musgraves Calls Divorce 'The Ultimate Decision To Move On'

Kacey Musgraves has found a new outlook on divorce.

Speaking with V Magazine for the issue’s December cover story, the newly-nominated Grammy act said that her 2020 divorce from Ruston Kelly after two years of marriage has brought some unexpected surprises.

"When you lose something in your life — it might be a friendship or relationship, or even a business relationship or something like that — we're all conditioned to think, 'Oh my gosh, this one thing is ending. This is the worst; it shouldn't be this way,' " she explained in the V133 Winter Issue: Special Edition. "But it's really cool that life can have this beautiful surprise around the corner from you."

Musgraves went on to call the decision to quit a romance — even if it is a marriage "the ultimate decision." "It's the ultimate decision you can make for yourself, to move on from something that isn't serving you or that other person anymore," she continued. “I think that we’ve all probably learned a lot about self-care in the last year-and-a-half with the pandemic, and re-evaluating what is of the utmost importance for me to be happy.”

As we previously reported, Musgraves and Kelly met in May 2016 and became engaged at the end of the year. They wed a year later in October 2017, before filing for divorce in July 2020. The divorce was finalized in September 2020.