Kevin Jonas Is 'Still Getting Roasted' After Netflix Special Release
By Emily Lee
November 24, 2021
On Tuesday (November 23), the Jonas Brothers Family Roast premiered on Netflix. In the "one-of-a-kind comedy special," Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas poked fun at themselves with roastings done by comedians like Pete Davidson and Jack Whitehall. Their wives even jumped in for some of the special's most hilarious moments.
For Kevin, however, the roasting continued long after the special was filmed. The oldest Jonas Brother took to TikTok to reveal how he's still the butt of the jokes. When you click on the special on Netflix, the description only lists Nick and Joe as stars. "I'm still getting roasted," Kevin deadpans in the video.
In addition to appearances by Davidson and Whitehall, the special also featured cameos by Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Lilly Singh, and more. Kenan Thompson stepped in to host the event, as well.
Nick, Joe, and Kevin have had a busy year. Ahead of their Family Roast, they spent many months touring the U.S., as well as releasing new songs like 'Leave Before You Love Me' and 'Who's In Your Head.' When they aren't working on their music, though, the brothers like to dabble in other projects, including many acting endeavors.
Prior to Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Nick, Joe, and Kevin starred alongside each other in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam on the Disney Channel. Nick went on to star in Kingdom, Scream Queens, and the Jumanji reboot, as well as taking on the role of judge on The Voice. Joe, meanwhile, will star in the upcoming war drama Devotion. Kevin has made forays into reality television, starring on Married to Jonas and competing on Celebrity Apprentice.
Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now available to stream on Netflix.