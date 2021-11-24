Kevin Jonas Is 'Still Getting Roasted' After Netflix Special Release

In addition to appearances by Davidson and Whitehall, the special also featured cameos by Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Lilly Singh, and more. Kenan Thompson stepped in to host the event, as well.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin have had a busy year. Ahead of their Family Roast, they spent many months touring the U.S., as well as releasing new songs like 'Leave Before You Love Me' and 'Who's In Your Head.' When they aren't working on their music, though, the brothers like to dabble in other projects, including many acting endeavors.

Prior to Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Nick, Joe, and Kevin starred alongside each other in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam on the Disney Channel. Nick went on to star in Kingdom, Scream Queens, and the Jumanji reboot, as well as taking on the role of judge on The Voice. Joe, meanwhile, will star in the upcoming war drama Devotion. Kevin has made forays into reality television, starring on Married to Jonas and competing on Celebrity Apprentice.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now available to stream on Netflix.