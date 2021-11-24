Korn’s Munky Reveals Why Nu Metal Bands Are Making A Resurgence In 2021

It's the year 2021, but to nu metal fans it might seem more like 2001. Last month, Limp Bizkit released Still Sucks, their first album in a decade. Earlier this month, Slipknot dropped a new song called "The Chapeltown Rag." A couple weeks ago, Korn shared a new single, "Start The Healing," and announced their 14th album, Requiem. During a recent interview with Kerrang!, James "Munky" Shaffer was asked why he thinks this resurgence is happening now, and the Korn guitarist had the perfect answer.

“The people making the music still have their hearts in it,” he said. “[Limp Bizkit and Slipknot] love what they do and we love what we do – and the audience senses that. No matter how much certain people are negative about it, the listeners are the ultimate judge and jury.”

Frontman Jonathan Davis mirrored that sentiment when discussing the making of Requiem.

“We’ve been together 27 f**king years but I still get excited to see them,” he said.​ “We’re still like those 24-year-old kids making that first record, we still get that excited.”

Requiem was created during the pandemic, when the band couldn't play live shows for the first time in its career. With all the extra time on their hands, the members were able to experiment with techniques like recording to analog tape. The album is slated for a February 4, 2022 release.