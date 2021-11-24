Mariah Carey Reveals New Details About Film Adaptation Of Memoir

By Hayden Brooks

November 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Mariah Carey is on the promotional trail for the holidays, but the Queen of Christmas has shared some insight on another exciting venture: the film adaptation of her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Speaking with Z100, the pop icon spoke about the upcoming project, which she will be working on with director Lee Daniels. "First things first I wrote my memoir last year, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, [and] it’s only relevant to this conversation because the paperback is now out,” she explained to Z100 New York’s Garrett Vogel. "There was a discussion whether my little-girl picture could be on the cover and nobody wanted it, they wanted the modern-day thing. Now the paperback is finally the representation of myself that I wanted… the little girl that nobody knew or understood because [I’m] Black and biracial.”

Carey confirmed that the rollout of the adaptation will come in the form of an eight-part series. “I need it to be gritty, grimy and beautiful, spectacular and real!” she explained of the project, adding that she knows "everybody is doing this" so they wanted to "take a different approach."

Expect more from Carey when her upcoming Apple TV+ special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, premieres on December 3.

Mariah Carey
