Ohio Dog Jumps From Horse Trailer To Travel Around Wisconsin

An Ohio dog is making his way back home after leaping off a horse trailer and exploring Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol shared a photo on its Facebook page on Tuesday (November 23), detailing Satch the Labrador’s journey and announcing that he’s en route back to the Buckeye State. Law enforcement officials said:

“Yesterday, Satch the Labrador decided to #TravelWisconsin. After jumping out of a horse trailer in a parking lot, he made a few stops at local businesses near the interstate in DeForest. He was then dropped off at the Southwest Region Headquarters, visited with the troopers, and hung out in dispatch before being reunited with his family who was en-route back to Ohio.”