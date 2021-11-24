Ohio Dog Jumps From Horse Trailer To Travel Around Wisconsin
By Kelly Fisher
November 24, 2021
An Ohio dog is making his way back home after leaping off a horse trailer and exploring Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin State Patrol shared a photo on its Facebook page on Tuesday (November 23), detailing Satch the Labrador’s journey and announcing that he’s en route back to the Buckeye State. Law enforcement officials said:
“Yesterday, Satch the Labrador decided to #TravelWisconsin. After jumping out of a horse trailer in a parking lot, he made a few stops at local businesses near the interstate in DeForest. He was then dropped off at the Southwest Region Headquarters, visited with the troopers, and hung out in dispatch before being reunited with his family who was en-route back to Ohio.”
Naturally, Facebook users are loving the story about the curious canine. Many of them commented that the Labrador “doesn’t look thrilled about having his adventure cut short,” and that he “looks like he just wanted to enjoy his time in WI!” Others applauded the Wisconsin State Patrol for their help, and commented that Satch’s “awesome” story “made my day.”
Green Bay, Wisconsin’s WFRV Local 5 noted that the journey between states spans at least 400 miles. DeForest is located about an hour and a half from Oshkosh.