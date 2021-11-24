Raleigh Woman Delivers Baby On Plane During Emergency Landing In Atlanta

It’s a girl!

As a North Carolina couple traveled home from visiting family in Mexico, they made an unexpected stop in Georgia at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to make a special delivery.

Liliana Castaneda and Edgar Acevedo didn't think they'd get to meet their daughter for another month; however, she apparently opted to cast her December 23 due date aside. Analia was born on board a plane at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Castaneda and Acevedo were reportedly visiting family in Mexico and traveling home to North Carolina when Castaneda went into labor. Wanetta Nash, of Atlanta Fire Rescue’s Aviation EMS team, told Atlanta’s WSB-TV that “The airplane was coming in exceedingly fast. Faster than normal, so we knew it was an emergency. We knew people were nervous.” Nash added that when the baby was born and that she and her mother were OK, “pilots were high fiving” as they marked the “special occasion.”

“Us as firefighters, we don’t deal with many happy moments,” Marlo Blas of the Atlanta Fire Rescue’s Aviation EMS team told WSB-TV. “We deal with a lot of chaos and things like that, so being able to experience a moment with some happiness was gratifying.”