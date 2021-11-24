See These Black Friday Buys For Your Favorite Music Lover

With Black Friday right around the corner, we've gathered a few places where you can get the best deals on listening devices for your favorite music lover. From quality headphones, record players, bluetooth speakers and more, we've found it all.

Record Players

Target has a variety of its bluetooth turntables on sale, and buyers can get up to 20% off each one. While most record players are around $100, many will be dropping in price, and reaching around $80.

Amazon is also planning to have a variety of deals for their record players. With so many options to chose from, you're sure to strike gold.

Best Buy hosts many of the best quality record players, and music lovers can get their hands on Audio Technica or Sony players for less.

Walmart's variety of portable record players are perfect for the music lover on the go! Built into briefcases, those who plan to travel or move a lot will find convenience with each of Walmart's affordable options.

Bluetooth Speakers

Amazon hosts not only their own basic brand of speakers, but also JBL and Bose with great deals scheduled to go on sale for Black Friday.

Walmart is keeping with their vintage feel with this waterproof bluetooth speaker that's 50% off for Black Friday. At only $50, the speaker is sure to be a favorite for all music lovers.

Best Buy is selling the JBL Flip 4 for 40% off. This high-quality portable speaker can now be bought at $59.99, and is known to pack a punch for its small size.

Headphones

Best Buy will be selling Sony's noise-canceling headphones for $29.99, an absolute steal for the product's regular retail price of $49.99.

JBL is selling their JBL Live 660NC for 50% off as part of Black Friday. With a retail price that is usually $199.95, the pair of headphones can now be purchased for $99.95.

Best Buy will also be hosting great deals on AirPods, with products up to $60 off. While wired headphones may be making a comeback, AirPods remain a great way to have the music last.

iPods

Amazon will be hosting great deals on both classic iPods and iPod Touches. With a move back to retro, maybe your favorite music lover would get a kick out of an MP3 player. And if not, Amazon is also set to have deals on Apple Watches.