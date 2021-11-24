Thanks To YG, Underserved Families Now Have Access To Mental Health Service

YG is making sure that folks in his community get the proper care they need when it comes to maintaining their mental health. According to reports, the "Who Do You Love" rapper is giving underprivileged communities access to mental health resources with the expansion of TeleHealth Vans.

Last week, YG's TeleHealth vans teamed up with to Todd Gurly and Dion Rambo and the City of Hawthorne celebrate the addition of three 5G-enabled vans -- which “physically transport internet-connected telecommunications, teleconferencing, and video-conferencing devices and services/computer applications” to underserved areas. Over the Summer, the rapper spoke about his Health Service company, sharing:

"TeleHealth Van is a service that we created for the people in the inner-cities. It works like—you basically don’t leave your house if you got a mental health situation or got doctors you need to talk to. The van comes to your location and you get in the van—it’s basically like doing a Zoom call. You get in the van and you see your mental health worker or [doctor] over the screen, and y’all have y’all session.”