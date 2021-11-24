This Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie In Nebraska

By Kelly Fisher

November 24, 2021

Christmas Movie Night
’Tis the season for holiday movie marathons again, and everyone has their favorites that they can’t miss.

Whether you’re looking forward to watching Elf, A Christmas Story, Home Alone, or your family makes a tradition of watching It’s A Wonderful Life, there’s no shortage of beloved holiday movies to choose from. That’s why Preply, an education hub, decided to figure out which ones are the most popular in the U.S. Here’s how they did it:

“For this study, we analyzed search trends for keywords related to 115 of the highest-rated and highest-grossing holiday movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes and Box Office Mojo. We then narrowed down the list to the top 25 most-searched-for films and evaluated how popular they were in each state.”

Preply noted some interesting findings among other “predictable results,” including that the most popular holiday movies include Home AloneThe Grinch (2018), Elf, Edward Scissorhands, and Happiest Season. Here are the Top 10 Holiday Movies in America:

  1. Home Alone
  2. The Grinch (2018)
  3. Elf
  4. Edward Scissorhands
  5. Happiest Season
  6. Love Actually
  7. Krampus
  8. A Christmas Story
  9. It’s A Wonderful Life
  10. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

So, which one is the most popular movie in Nebraska? Preply found that Christmas With The Kranks is No. 1 in the Cornhusker State. See the full report here.

