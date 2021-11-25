LeBron James Gets Two Courtside Fans Ejected In His Return From Suspension

LeBron James had his best game of the season after returning from a one-game suspension as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 124-116 overtime victory against the Indianapolis Pacers on Wednesday (November 24) night.

James put up a season-high 39 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer in overtime and another one that gave the Lakers a six-point lead.

LeBron's clutch shooting wasn't the biggest story of the extra period. With 2:29 left in overtime, James spoke to referee Rodney Mott and pointed out a man and woman who were sitting in courtside seats. After a brief discussion between Mott and arena officials, the pair of fans were escorted out of the arena by security.