Adele could be coming to a streaming service near you next year. The Sun has reported that Netflix has approached Adele and her team in hopes of landing a concert special. If successful, the streaming giant would like to pull footage from her BST Hyde Park shows next year and put it exclusively on its platform.

“Adele is the most in-demand woman of the moment and Netflix thinks it could create something really special with her,” a source familiar with the matter told The Sun.

“Her team have been app­r­oached about a possible multi-million-pound film that would chart her comeback and huge BST shows next July. At the moment any plans for a world tour are on ice because of COVID and this film could bring Adele live closer to fans who weren’t able to get tickets.”