Adele Could Have A Netflix Special In The Works
By Ryan Shepard
November 26, 2021
Adele could be coming to a streaming service near you next year. The Sun has reported that Netflix has approached Adele and her team in hopes of landing a concert special. If successful, the streaming giant would like to pull footage from her BST Hyde Park shows next year and put it exclusively on its platform.
“Adele is the most in-demand woman of the moment and Netflix thinks it could create something really special with her,” a source familiar with the matter told The Sun.
“Her team have been approached about a possible multi-million-pound film that would chart her comeback and huge BST shows next July. At the moment any plans for a world tour are on ice because of COVID and this film could bring Adele live closer to fans who weren’t able to get tickets.”
Netflix has approached Adele over the possibility of a film charting her record-breaking comeback — including her two sell-out shows at the BST Hyde Park festival in London next summer. pic.twitter.com/ZhgzBEscMc— Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) November 24, 2021
Rumors of an Adele and Netflix collaboration come weeks after the chart-topping artist worked with Viacom to put a concert special on CBS. Performing some of her biggest hits and records from her latest album, 30, she earned critical acclaim and fan praise.
"Adele’s time away has done wonders for her, in many ways. Yes, she looks amazing, but that isn’t just on the outside: From everything Adele shared with Oprah Winfrey, who was tasked with conducting a candid interview with her (segments of which were aired in between songs), Adele has gone through major growth. It was great hearing this from her, and it was great hearing Adele sing," TV critic Lily Moayeri wrote about Adele One Night Only.
The special garnered the attention of nearly 10 million viewers and set the stage for the release of 30. With the help of Greg Kurstin and Inflo, Adele's 30 has had the best opening week of any album released in 2021 thus far. Next up, she has two concerts set up for summer 2021 in the U.K.