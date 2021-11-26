Heavily Mutated Coronavirus Variant Has Scientists Concerned

By Bill Galluccio

November 26, 2021

TOPSHOT-SAFRICA-HEALTH-VIRUS
Photo: Getty Images

new coronavirus mutation discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned that it may be more transmissible and could reduce the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. The new strain, known as Omicron, has been labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization.

The new variant has about 50 mutations, including 30 in the spike protein, which the virus uses to get into the cells it attacks.

"It is the most heavily mutated version of the virus we have seen to date. This variant carries some changes we've seen previously in other variants but never all together in one virus. It also has novel mutations," Lawrence Young, a virologist and a professor of molecular oncology at Warwick Medical School in the United Kingdom, said in a statement.

More research needs to be done to determine how infectious the new strain is and if it can evade protection provided by the vaccines. Pfizer and BioNTech have said they are already studying the new strain and will be able to adapt their mRNA vaccine to the mutated virus within six weeks and begin shipping doses around the world within 100 days.

Johnson & Johnson announced that it has already begun testing the effectiveness of its vaccine against the Omicron variant.

The variant has been identified in Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong, and South Africa.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices