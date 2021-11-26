Alongside NRG Park, Live Nation and Drake, Travis Scott is currently facing more than 100 lawsuits totaling nearly $3 billion. The largest of the many lawsuits filed against the Houston native arrived last week. Filed on behalf of more than 200 concertgoers, the lawsuit claims Travis Scott “incited" the crowd into a "frenzy” and alleges concert organizers did not properly prepare for the event.

“The Defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money of this event, yet they chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put the festival attendees at risk,” attorney Thomas Henry told the New York Post.

“My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again."

The group of more than 200 Astroworld attendees reportedly seeks $2 billion in damages.