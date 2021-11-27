Hayley Williams Weighs In On Whether Paramore Will Get Back Together

It has been five years since Paramore has released an album or toured, and Hayley Williams is teasing that the band may be getting back together. The singer shared in a newsletter sent out to her fans on Friday (November 26) that she was moving past her solo albums Petals For Armor and Flowers For Vases/Descansos, and hinted that Paramore has plans to return for 2022.

"Before I go, thank y'all so much for the incredible support these last couple years," Williams wrote. "I know we didn't get to properly come together to sing and vent and sweat it all out... but I do think that Petals and Descansos lived exactly the lives they were meant to. Besides, Paramore can't be 'on a break' forever now can we?"

The singer then teased that she would see her fans next year, hinting that Paramore just might have something up their sleeve for 2022. In August, Williams hinted that she had been working on new music for Paramore and writing lyrics for their sixth album. The band's last album, After Laughter, arrived in 2017, with Paramore going on a break shortly after they wrapped up their tour for their fifth record.

Last February, Williams shared that while she enjoyed her solo ventures, she's ready for a new Paramore album. She wrote on Twitter that "I'm ready for the next Paramore album. let's go," providing fans with anticipation that a new record from the band was on the horizon. However, Williams and the rest of Paramore have largely been keeping their lips sealed on when fans can expect their After Laughter follow-up. With Williams' latest note to fans in her newsletter, perhaps some new Paramore will arrive sooner rather than later.