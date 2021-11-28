Dr. Fauci On Omicron Variant In U.S.: 'Inevitably It Will Be Here'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, said the new omicron variant of COVID-19 will "inevitably" reach the United States.

"We all know when you have a virus that has already gone to multiple countries, inevitably it will be here," Dr. Fauci told ABC's "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday (November 28) morning. "The question is, will we be prepared for it?"

The omicron variant -- which gets its name from the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet -- was initially detected in Botswana last week and has since been located in South Africa, Germany, Belgium and Hong Kong, officials confirmed to ABC News.

Fauci confirmed that the new variant "appears to be" as or more transmissible than the delta variant and other mutations previously detected.

"It has a bunch of mutations," Fauci confirmed, which includes, "a disturbingly large number of mutations in the spike protein, which is the business end of the virus."