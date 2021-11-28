Lindsay Lohan Announces Engagement To Bader Shammas: See The Ring!

Lindsay Lohan is engaged! Early Sunday morning (November 28), the actress shared the exciting news that her boyfriend Bader Shammas popped the question (and she obviously said yes) in an Instagram photo gallery showing off her ring.

"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍" Lohan captioned the post. Aside from showing her followers the bling on her ring finger, the photos also encapsulate the absolute joy she and her fiancé exude. Both of them are all smiles in every picture.

Congratulations to the happy couple! See Lohan's post below.