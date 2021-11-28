Lindsay Lohan Announces Engagement To Bader Shammas: See The Ring!
By Katrina Nattress
November 28, 2021
Lindsay Lohan is engaged! Early Sunday morning (November 28), the actress shared the exciting news that her boyfriend Bader Shammas popped the question (and she obviously said yes) in an Instagram photo gallery showing off her ring.
"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍" Lohan captioned the post. Aside from showing her followers the bling on her ring finger, the photos also encapsulate the absolute joy she and her fiancé exude. Both of them are all smiles in every picture.
Congratulations to the happy couple! See Lohan's post below.
Though she's kept her relationship pretty hush-hush, Lohan and Shammas have been together for two years, according to The Independent. Her beau is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where LiLo has called home for the past seven years.
This is the 35-year-old's second engagement. She was previously engaged to Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov before announcing their split in 2016.
After taking the last couple years to focus on her music career, Lohan is set to star in a yet-to-be-titled Christmas rom-com alongside Chord Overstreet. Though a premiere date hasn't been revealed, the movie will be released on Netflix. See a first look here.