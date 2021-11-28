Oklahoma Now Targeting NFL Coach Amid Lincoln Riley's Departure: Report

The Oklahoma Sooners are reportedly targeting Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury amid Lincoln Riley's reported decision to leave OU for the coaching vacancy at the University of Southern California on Sunday (November 28).

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Kingsbury is "one of the potential replacements" for Riley, according to league sources, and notes that the 42-year-old "has one year remaining on his contract after this season."

Kingsbury is in his third season with the Cardinals, who are currently 9-2 and in first-place in the NFC West Division standings.

The former Texas Tech quarterback had previously coached at his alma mater for six seasons (2013-18) and has a 35-40 (19-35 Big 12) career record as a collegiate head coach.