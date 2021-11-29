Father Accidentally Shot And Killed Daughter, 11, During Hunting Trip

A post-Thanksgiving hunting trip ended in tragedy when a Texas father accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said it received 911 calls on Saturday (November 27) evening and dispatched deputies to a hunting lease in Hallsville, which is near the Texas-Louisiana border.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the young girl, Daisy Grace Lynn George, suffering from life-threatening injuries. They requested a medical helicopter but were denied because of inclement weather. Paramedics then rushed Daisy to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office is working with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to conduct a full investigation into the shooting.

According to KFDM, the young girl was shot with a high-powered rifle. Investigators have not revealed any other details about the accidental shooting or said if her father will face charges.

Authorities are also working with school officials to provide grief counselors for faculty and students. Hallsville Junior High School, where Daisy was a sixth-grader, asked students and staff to honor her memory by wearing purple, which was her favorite color.

"Anytime a young person loses their life, it's tragic for all involved," Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said in a news release. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time."