How You Can Rock Out For Christmas With Trans-Siberian Orchestra

It's simply not Christmas without listening to Trans-Siberian Orchestra's "Carol of the Bells," and this holiday season, one fan and a few of their closest friends will get to hear the infamous song, as well as many of the band's hits, live in New York City.

In a new contest, iHeartRadio is sending one lucky winner and three of their friends to NYC to see (and rock out to) Trans-Siberian Orchestra, front row, in concert at the Prudential Center on December 22nd. The group will enjoy roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, roundtrip ground transportation from the airport to the hotel (as wells to the concert), a Christmas dinner for four, and to top it off, the winner will also receive a $1,000 shopping spree.

Fans can enter for this chance to win on iHeartRadio.

TSO recently announced their 2021 "Winter Tour," which takes the band across North America, stopping in cities like Nashville, Cincinnati, Sacramento, Phoenix, Dallas, Philadelphia, Tampa, Chicago and more, before wrapping up in St. Louis on December 30th.

In announcing their new tour, the band wrote to fans, "After a long year off the road, we mean it when we say... we've missed you. And that's why we're psyched to say we're BACK and coming to see YOU live and in person as we celebrate 25 years of Trans-Siberian Orchestra with the show, Christmas Eve and Other Stories."

See TSO's remaining 2021 "Winter Tour" Dates below.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's 2021 "Winter Tour" Dates

Dec 1 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Dec 1 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Dec 2 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Dec 2 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Dec 3 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center - 3:00 PM

Dec 3 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center - 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 4 - Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 4 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena - 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 5 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 5 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 8 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec 8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center - 7:30 PM

Dec 9 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center - 7:30 PM

Dec 9 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum - 7:30 PM

Dec 10 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 10 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 11 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 11 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 12 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 15 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC - 7:30 PM

Dec 15 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec 16 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec 16 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 17 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center - 8:00 PM

Dec 18 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 18 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 19 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 19 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena - 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 21 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center - 8:00 PM

Dec 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 22 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 23 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 23 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 26 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 27 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 28 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 29 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM