Jimmie Allen's Infant Daughter Released From Hospital After Battle With RSV

Jimmie Allen's 6-week-old daughter, Zara James, is recovering at home.

On Sunday (November 28), the country singer's wife, Alexis Allen, shared the happy news about their daughter. "We're going home," the mom of two captioned a shot of her daughter wrapped up in her car seat. The pair’s child was hospitalized for five days amid symptoms from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

Previously, Alexis shared photos of Zara hooked up to oxygen as the infant stopped breathing. The health scare occurred on a tour bus while the family was en route to Nashville to be closer to Jimmie. "Zara had been resting the majority of the ride but around 10pm she woke up with a coughing fit for well over 10 mins. Knowing this is something we went through before, I decide to turn the shower on and let the steam help open her airways up a bit. Tried suctioning. Chest rubs. Nothing seemed to work," Alexis detailed.

"At 10:30 Zara was unresponsive in my arms and turning color as we frantically ask our drivers to pull over and call 911. The longest 15 minutes of my life," she continued. "My baby was so so tired her muscles had given up on her. I did everything under the sun to keep her awake and thank god it seemed to work. She was soon in the ambulance with oxygen and finally started to regain her color.”

Earlier in the week, the country singer called out a Tennesee hospital after his daughter was turned away. She and her 20-month-old sister, Naomi Bettie, fell ill on Sunday. "Now thanks to the lazy doctors at a hospital in TN that just sent our daughter home, our daughter Zara lost color stopped breathing and is being rushed to another hospital," the father of three wrote on Tuesday evening. "Thanks to the amazing EMT team that brought back Zara's color she can breath [sic] again. Gonna be a rough night."