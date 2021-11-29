Joel Embiid Says COVID Hit Him Hard: 'I Thought I Wasn't Going To Make It'

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid returned to the court on Saturday (November 27) after missing nine games because he tested positive for COVID-19. After the game, Embiid told reporters he had a really bad case of the virus and was suffering from "headaches worse than migraines."

"I really thought I wasn't going to make it. It was that bad," Embiid said. So, I'm just thankful to be sitting here. I struggled with it, but I'm just glad I got over it, and I'm just here."

"The whole body was just done, I guess. It was not a good time," he added.

Before suiting up for Saturday's game, Embiid said he wasn't sure if he was going to have the energy to play.

"Honestly, I did not think I was going to play tonight after the workout last night," Embiid explained. "Really couldn't go up and down more than three times. I guess, to me, it's a miracle I even played this many minutes."

Despite being fatigued, Embiid lit up the scoreboard with 42 points and 14 rebounds in 45 minutes. Unfortunately, his return to the lineup couldn't spur the 76ers to a victory. They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-120 in double overtime.