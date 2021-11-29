Jury Selected As Ghislaine Maxwell Sex-Trafficking Trial Begins

The jury in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has been selected, and opening arguments are slated to begin on Monday (November 29). All eyes are on Maxwell's trial for allegedly helping run a sex trafficking ring for underage girls with disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 in a Manhatten prison while awaiting his trial for sex-abuse allegations.

Just under a year later, Maxwell was charged with enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation, and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Prosecutors added additional sex trafficking charges in March 2020.

Prosecutors accused Maxwell of recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein and other wealthy individuals. Four alleged victims are scheduled to testify about the abuse they endured and provide details about the sex trafficking ring allegedly run by Maxwell and Epstein.

"Victims were made to feel indebted and believed that Maxwell and Epstein were trying to help them," prosecutors wrote in the indictment.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and her lawyers claim she is being made into a "scapegoat" for the late Epstein.

"Left with no fish to attempt to fry, the government belatedly turned to Ms. Maxwell," her lawyers wrote in a court filing.

If convicted on all six counts, the 59-year-old Maxwell faces up to 70 years behind bars.