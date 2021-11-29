Max Scherzer, Mets Finalizing Massive Deal: Report

The New York Mets have reportedly landed one of the most sought after free agent pitchers on the market.

SNY's Andy Martino intially reported that the Mets were "close" to a deal with Max Scherzer, adding the three-time Cy Young Award winner to a rotation that already includes two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the mets were "finalizing" a three-year, $130 million deal with Scherzer minutes later.

"Once completed, Scherzer deal will give the Mets a historicallly good one-two punch, with Jake deGrom. Mets not messing around," Heyman tweeted.

The Mets have already been busy this offseason, having agreed to deals with center fielder Starling Marte, infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielder Mark Canha, which combined to a total of $124.5 million prior to the reported agreement with Scherzer, ESPN reports.