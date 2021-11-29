Michigan Man Arrested After Driving Wrong-Way On Highway Going 100 MPH

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 29, 2021

Pulled over by the Police
Photo: Getty Images

A drunk driver was stopped after police received calls of a wrong-way driver on a Michigan Highway.

According to Michigan State Police, calls were made about a wrong-way driver on Saturday (November 27) around 4 a.m. The reports of the driver notified police that they were traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75 from Grange Hall to Dixie Highway at speeds of up to 100 MPH.

Troopers were able to find the vehicle by entering the highway near Sashabaw with the patrol car's lights and sirens activated.

Officers successfully found and pulled the driver over and stated on Twitter that he was driving under the influence of alcohol:

"Troopers began to check the area and were able to find the vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of I75 near Sashabaw. Troopers entered the freeway directly behind the suspect vehicle with lights and sirens activated and was able to get the driver to stop."

In a video posted on Twitter by MSP, you can see the car driving at fast speeds on the wrong side of the interstate. Luckily the police were able to get the driver to stop without anyone getting hurt during the incident.

The driver submitted to a blood draw and was taken into custody.

