Patrons at Yorkshire's Tan Hill Inn got more than they paid for when they went to see Oasis tribute band Noasis play on Friday night (November 26). Storm Arwin, which has left tens of thousands of people without power and claimed the lives of at least three people, suddenly blanketed the venue with five feet of snow during Noasis' show and trapped 61 people inside for three nights.

Thankfully, there are worst places to be stranded than a pub. Though they had to sleep on makeshift beds and mattresses on the floor, staff treated guests to films on a projector screen, a quiz night and a buffet meal during their extended stay.

“Last night they had a singsong karaoke. Even the 'NOASIS' band did a few acoustic numbers," co-owner Mike Kenny told The Yorkshire Post. "They are tremendous people and are mucking in like everyone else.”

The remote 17th-century building, billed as "Britain's highest pub," sits 1,732 feet above sea level, which made the conditions even more treacherous. Noasis gave fans updates via Twitter during the ordeal, announcing on Monday (November 30) that they had finally escaped.

"#noasis have left the building!" they tweeted. "Thanks to everyone for your messages of support, thanks to Mike, Nicola and all of the staff, Kendal Mountain Rescue and thanks to everyone for the camaraderie within the venue - it's been emotional! #Snowasis"