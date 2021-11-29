Three Days Grace Share New Song 'So Called Life' & Announce New Album
By Taylor Fields
November 29, 2021
Three Days Grace has returned with brand new music — a new song called "So Called Life" and a new album, EXPLOSIONS, on the way.
In "So Called Life," the band sings in the chorus, "Oh gimme something to take the edge off/ Something to kick the night off/ Something to keep my mind off/ This so called life/ Oh gimme something to take the edge off/ Something to kick the night off/ Something to keep my mind off/ This so called life."
The band's Matt Walst shared of the song in a statement, "In these crazy & divided times, everyone needs something to take the edge off.”
Three Days Grace's new song comes with an accompanying music video directed by Jon Vulpine, who explained of the visual, "I wanted to make this video really raw and stripped down. Something high energy with extreme angles and fast movements. A bunch of old analog gear in this 70's apartment that looked like some hoarder died in it 20 years ago and the guys just came in and recorded. I didn’t want to go for a clean and super polished look so Justin Jones, my DP suggested these rehoused 1960's Japanese lenses for a grittier more contrasty feel. That along with different lens distortions and attachments just added to the diversity of shots."
"So Called life" is the first taste of Three Days Grace's forthcoming seventh full-length album EXPLOSIONS. The project follows the band's 2018 album Outsider, and is expected to be released on May 6th, 2022.
The group also announced some 2022 tour dates, which kick off in April 2022 in Huntsville, Alabama, and take the band across the country stopping in cities including Tampa, Orlando, Charleston, Newark, Worcester, Fort Wayne, Madison, Milwaukee and more before wrapping up in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May. See the full list of tour dates below
Three Days Grace 2022 Tour Dates
Tue 4/19 – Huntsville, AL at Mars Music Hall
Thu 4/21 – St. Augustine, FL at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre &
Fri 4/22 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena (98ROCKFEST) *
Sat 4/23 – Orlando, FL at Tinker Field (Earthday) *
Mon 4/25 – Norfolk, VA at The NorVa ^
Tue 4/26 – Charleston, SC at Charleston Music Hall ^
Thu 4/28 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center (Rock The Rock Fest) *
Fri 4/29 – Harrisburg, PA at House of Music, Arts & Culture ^
Sat 4/30 – Worcester, MA at DCU Center (Big Gig) *
Mon 5/2 – Cincinnati, OH at Bogart’s ^
Tue 5/3 – Fort Wayne, IN at The Clyde Theatre ^
Wed 5/4 – Madison, WI at The Sylvee ^
Fri 5/6 – Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum (Hog Fest) *
Sat 5/7 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Center (93X Twin City Takeover) *
& with Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills
* with Godsmack and many more
^ with Lilith Czar