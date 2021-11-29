Three Days Grace Share New Song 'So Called Life' & Announce New Album

Three Days Grace has returned with brand new music — a new song called "So Called Life" and a new album, EXPLOSIONS, on the way.

In "So Called Life," the band sings in the chorus, "Oh gimme something to take the edge off/ Something to kick the night off/ Something to keep my mind off/ This so called life/ Oh gimme something to take the edge off/ Something to kick the night off/ Something to keep my mind off/ This so called life."

The band's Matt Walst shared of the song in a statement, "In these crazy & divided times, everyone needs something to take the edge off.”

Three Days Grace's new song comes with an accompanying music video directed by Jon Vulpine, who explained of the visual, "I wanted to make this video really raw and stripped down. Something high energy with extreme angles and fast movements. A bunch of old analog gear in this 70's apartment that looked like some hoarder died in it 20 years ago and the guys just came in and recorded. I didn’t want to go for a clean and super polished look so Justin Jones, my DP suggested these rehoused 1960's Japanese lenses for a grittier more contrasty feel. That along with different lens distortions and attachments just added to the diversity of shots."