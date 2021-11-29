Tom Morello Shares Epic Throwback Of His Harvard Band

We all know Tom Morello from his time in Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, but before he was in some of the most famous rock bands of all time he was just a college kid rocking out with his friends. Over the weekend, the guitarist shared an epic throwback of his Harvard band.

In the photo, Morello poses among his college bandmates. All five musicians are dressed in their best eighties ensembles. Though Morello would go on to become a rock star, he shared the other impressive careers his pals went on to pursue.

"1985 Harvard University rock band, Joey Thunder & The Electrical Storm, featuring 3 future surgeons, a software designer, and a guy who got several bit parts in the Star Trek franchise. Our debut single “Mazola Party” failed to chart," he captioned the throwback.