Unruly Passenger Zip-Tied After Attacking Crew On Nashville-Bound Flight

By Sarah Tate

November 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A passenger arriving in Nashville over the weekend was arrested after reportedly attacking multiple flight attendants mid-flight.

Metro Nashville Police were contacted by Spirit Airlines around 7 p.m. Saturday (November 27) about reports of an unruly passenger on a flight heading to Nashville International Airport (BNA). According to WKRN, Amanda Henry allegedly punched one flight attendant and pulled the hair of another while flying from Fort Lauderdale to Nashville. Another passenger on the flight placed plastic flex cuffs around her feet in an effort to restrain her, which were removed when the plane landed.

When police arrived on scene, they reported that Henry smelled of alcohol and needed assistance to stand, per FOX 17. When asked how much she had to drink, she told officers, "a lot" before adding, "What the f--- did I do wrong? I'm not drunk."

Officers took Henry into custody for public intoxication. While placing her into a patrol car, she reportedly stiffened her legs to keep the door open and repeatedly yelled for officers to "shoot [her]."

Henry was released early Sunday (November 28) morning after paying a $100 bail. While the flight crew reportedly didn't want to press charges for the incident, Spirit Airlines said it will work with authorities to prosecute her "to the fullest extent of the law." Henry has also been banned from flying Spirit Airlines in the future.

"We do not tolerate aggressive behavior of any kind, and this passenger is no longer welcome on any of our flights," Spirit Airlines said in a statement. "Thank you to our Guests who assisted our crew and local law enforcement for their assistance."

