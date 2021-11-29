Woman Arrested After Man Found Dead Inside Camper In Colorado

A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody in connection to a body found in Estes Park, Colorado over Thanksgiving weekend.

CBS 4 reports that Sarah Anne Kalan was arrested the same day Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies found a man shot to death inside a camper. Authorities responded to a report of a shooting in the 11000 block of Cochise Circle in Conifer just before 1 a.m. Sunday (November 28), officials say.

Deputies claim Kalan drove away from the scene but was quickly apprehended by cops. She faces charges of first-degree murder, menacing, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Kalan was booked into the Jefferson County Detentions Facility.

No details were made immediately available about the victim. Officials also haven't identified them as of Monday morning (November 29).