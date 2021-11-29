Woman Arrested After Man Found Dead Inside Camper In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
November 29, 2021
A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody in connection to a body found in Estes Park, Colorado over Thanksgiving weekend.
CBS 4 reports that Sarah Anne Kalan was arrested the same day Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies found a man shot to death inside a camper. Authorities responded to a report of a shooting in the 11000 block of Cochise Circle in Conifer just before 1 a.m. Sunday (November 28), officials say.
Deputies claim Kalan drove away from the scene but was quickly apprehended by cops. She faces charges of first-degree murder, menacing, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Kalan was booked into the Jefferson County Detentions Facility.
No details were made immediately available about the victim. Officials also haven't identified them as of Monday morning (November 29).
On November 28, 2021, just before 1:00 a.m., deputies responded to the 11000 block of Cochise Circle on reports of a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived they found one adult male with a gunshot wound deceased inside a camper. Full press release at https://t.co/Uyv4va7Mql pic.twitter.com/SMY9rxS1WE— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 28, 2021
Reporters also learned Kalan had previous run-ins with the law. CBS 4 says she has handed a six-year prison sentence after she was convicted of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. This happened back in 2006 in Colorado Springs.
Kalan also had her probation sentence revoked three times, leading to a 90-day jail sentence in 2014. Reporters say this was following a felony menacing conviction in Longmont.
Her most recent crime was committed again in Longmont back in 2017. Kalan was sentenced to 60 days in jail for assault and resisting arrest, CBS 4 says.