Woman Arrested After Man Found Dead Inside Camper In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

November 29, 2021

Sarah A. Kalan is facing charges, including first-degree murder, after Colorado authorities found a man shot dead in a camper on November 28, 2021.
Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody in connection to a body found in Estes Park, Colorado over Thanksgiving weekend.

CBS 4 reports that Sarah Anne Kalan was arrested the same day Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies found a man shot to death inside a camper. Authorities responded to a report of a shooting in the 11000 block of Cochise Circle in Conifer just before 1 a.m. Sunday (November 28), officials say.

Deputies claim Kalan drove away from the scene but was quickly apprehended by cops. She faces charges of first-degree murder, menacing, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Kalan was booked into the Jefferson County Detentions Facility.

No details were made immediately available about the victim. Officials also haven't identified them as of Monday morning (November 29).

Reporters also learned Kalan had previous run-ins with the law. CBS 4 says she has handed a six-year prison sentence after she was convicted of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. This happened back in 2006 in Colorado Springs.

Kalan also had her probation sentence revoked three times, leading to a 90-day jail sentence in 2014. Reporters say this was following a felony menacing conviction in Longmont.

Her most recent crime was committed again in Longmont back in 2017. Kalan was sentenced to 60 days in jail for assault and resisting arrest, CBS 4 says.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices