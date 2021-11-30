Aaron Carter & Fiancee Melanie Martin Split Just One Week After Son's Birth

Aaron Carter and his fiancee, Melanie Martin, have split about a week after becoming first-time parents together.

"There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex-fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless," Carter announced on Tuesday (November 30) via Twitter in a lengthy rant. "I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court. I’m in shocked this is horrible."

The singer has been vocal in the past about his conflict with his family, including the aforementioned twin sister, Angel. According to the former child star's follow-up tweetes, Martin is leaving California and taking their newborn son with her. It's part of a backup plan that the singer said Martin hatched some time ago and plans to execute with a friend named Carmon of 90 Day Fiance fame.

Carter and Martin welcomed Prince Lyric Carter last Monday after an emergency c-section 13 hours of labor. At the time of birth, Carter shared some very different feelings about his then-wife-to-be. "I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god," he wrote.