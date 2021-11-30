Beyoncé Shakes The Net With Rare Glimpse Of Daughters In New Ivy Park Ad

Along with the Carter kids, other celebrity children featured in the Internet breaking ad include Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Natalia and Ryan Philippe and Reese Witherspoon's kids, Ava and Deacon. The new Halls of Ivy inclusive collection includes 89 different apparel styles, four footwear styles, and 11 accessory styles. The new pieces are set to launch exclusively with Adidas for 24 hours on Dec. 9th, with a wider worldwide launch set for Dec. 10th.

Halls of Ivy follows Ivy Park's original collaboration with Adidas, entitled Ivy Park Rodeo, which focused on celebrating the sustaining influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls.