Beyoncé Shakes The Net With Rare Glimpse Of Daughters In New Ivy Park Ad

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé has returned to shake the Internet once again with a brand new Ivy Park ad that features her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi. On Monday, the music queen debuted the campaign for her label’s latest collaborative collection with Adidas, and fans can't get enough of the star-studded commercial, which features guest appearances by James Harden, Jalen Green, and more.

But it was Bey's beautiful baby girls that stole the show. In the ad, nine-year old Blue and four-year old Rumi modeled matching black-and-white pieces from their mom's Halls of Ivy collection -- as mama Bey held Rumi in her arms, while Blue Ivy was all smiles in the back holding a soccer ball. The Ivy Park brand's Instagram page posted a clip of the ad with the caption;

"WELCOME TO THE HALLS OF IVY"

Along with the Carter kids, other celebrity children featured in the Internet breaking ad include Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Natalia and Ryan Philippe and Reese Witherspoon's kids, Ava and Deacon. The new Halls of Ivy inclusive collection includes 89 different apparel styles, four footwear styles, and 11 accessory styles. The new pieces are set to launch exclusively with Adidas for 24 hours on Dec. 9th, with a wider worldwide launch set for Dec. 10th.

Halls of Ivy follows Ivy Park's original collaboration with Adidas, entitled Ivy Park Rodeo, which focused on celebrating the sustaining influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls. 

The hot ad comes just weeks after Beyoncé released "Be Alive", for the King Richard soundtrack starring Will Smith.

Check out the full Halls of Ivy ad above.

