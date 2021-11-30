Chris Cuomo Suspended Indefinitely By CNN

CNN has suspended anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely, according to the New York Times. The decision comes after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report that detailed his personal involvement in using his media contacts to assist his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as he dealt with the fallout from numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

While Cuomo had previously admitted and apologized for helping his brother, the new report showed he worked closely with some of his brother's top aides and tried to give them a heads up about potential stories involving new accusations against then-Governor Cuomo.

In one text message exchange, Melissa DeRosa, a former top aide to Andrew Cuomo asked Chris to "check your sources" regarding a rumored Politico article that would detail new allegations against then-Governor Cuomo.

"On it," Chris replied.

CNN issued a statement saying it is reviewing the report and that Cuomo will remain suspended until the investigation is complete.

"When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly," a network spokesperson said. "But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."

"However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew," the spokesperson added. "As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

Anderson Cooper will host Cuomo's 9 p.m. timeslot on Tuesday (November 30).