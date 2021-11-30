Dan Smyers' Christmas Tree Will Make You Feel All Holly Jolly

Smyers popped up in the comments section of the post looking for help picking out a Christmas movie to watch. "Ok now that we’re decorated we need some Christmas movie suggestions," he wrote. "Watched Christmas Vacation last night, maybe Home Alone tonight. Reply to this with more ideas."

Fans were quick to answer the call, suggesting classics like The Santa Clause and Christmas with the Kranks. Another fan recommended a new holiday film, 8-Bit Christmas, which debuted on HBO Max earlier this year.

A few days ago, Dan + Shay announced they'd be sending out Christmas cards to their fans this year. In order to snag one, all you have tod o is sign up on their website. They also released three Christmas songs this year, including 'Officially Christmas.'