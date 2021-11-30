Dr. Oz Announces Bid For U.S. Senate Seat In Pennsylvania

By Bill Galluccio

November 30, 2021

The 2021 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2
Photo: Getty Images

Dr. Mehmet Oz announced that he is running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania to replace the retiring Pat Toomey. Dr. Oz enters a Republican primary field that already includes 2018 lieutenant governor nominee Jeff Bartos and former U.S. ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands.

The celebrity TV doctor explained that he decided to run for Senate after watching the government mismanage the coronavirus pandemic.

"America should have been the world leader on how to beat the pandemic. Although we had some moments of brilliance, such as the gift to the world of mRNA vaccines made possible by President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed, many great ideas were squashed. That's not the America my parents came to. That's not the one I grew up in. That's not the one I want to leave behind," he wrote in the Washington Examiner.

His decision to enter the Senate race comes after Sean Parnell, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trumpsuspended his campaign after losing custody of his children.

Dr. Oz grew up in Ohio and attended medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, and eventually became a world-renowned neurosurgeon before becoming famous as a TV personality. After spending several years as a recurring guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dr. Oz launched his own syndicated TV show.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices