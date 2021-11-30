Dr. Oz Announces Bid For U.S. Senate Seat In Pennsylvania

Dr. Mehmet Oz announced that he is running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania to replace the retiring Pat Toomey. Dr. Oz enters a Republican primary field that already includes 2018 lieutenant governor nominee Jeff Bartos and former U.S. ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands.

The celebrity TV doctor explained that he decided to run for Senate after watching the government mismanage the coronavirus pandemic.

"America should have been the world leader on how to beat the pandemic. Although we had some moments of brilliance, such as the gift to the world of mRNA vaccines made possible by President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed, many great ideas were squashed. That's not the America my parents came to. That's not the one I grew up in. That's not the one I want to leave behind," he wrote in the Washington Examiner.

His decision to enter the Senate race comes after Sean Parnell, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, suspended his campaign after losing custody of his children.

Dr. Oz grew up in Ohio and attended medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, and eventually became a world-renowned neurosurgeon before becoming famous as a TV personality. After spending several years as a recurring guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dr. Oz launched his own syndicated TV show.