Foo Fighters Reveal 2022 North American Tour Dates
By Emily Lee
November 30, 2021
Foo Fighters are hitting the road!
On Tuesday (November 30), Foo Fighters announced they'll be heading out on tour. The 'Love Dies Young' rocker will hit up a ton of cities in North America next year. Here's where you can catch them on their Live in North America 2022 tour:
- 5/14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA
- 5/20 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC
- 5/24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC
- 7/17– Citi Field – New York, NY
- 7/19 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY
- 7/22 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON
- 7/24 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA
- 7/27 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME
- 7/29 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC
- 8/1 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN
- 8/3 – Huntington Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN
- 8/6 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO
- 8/8 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT
- 8/10 – Big Sky Events Arena – Big Sky, MT
- 8/13 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA
- 8/18 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA
- 8/20 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA
These seventeen tour dates are just the beginning. In a press release, the band teased "special guest" opening acts will be joining them on tour. Though they didn't reveal who those special guests will be just yet, they promised to share more about that "soon."
Tickets will be on sale beginning Friday (December 3rd) at 10 am local time. Citi cardmembers, however, will have access to a special presale beginning November 30 at 12pm ET until Thursday (December 2) at 10 pm local time through Citi Entertainment.
Will you be snagging Foo Fighters tickets?